State Committee clarifies issue of establishment of cameras in mosques

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, some people have misunderstood the information on the establishment of cameras in the mosques."

Report was told by the first deputy chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Sayyad Salahli (Aran).

He noted that the information on the establishment of cameras inside the mosques is not true: "People have realized that the camera will be installed inside the mosques will be heard sermons and lectures imams and akhunds This is not true. The web cameras will be installed in mosques, however the cameras will be installed around the mosques. The question of establishing cameras within the competence of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO)."