Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow bans gathering of Azerbaijanis in Moscow Cathedral Mosque

Moscow. 5 October.REPORT.AZ/ The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow has officially responded to the Azerbaijanis letter in regard with the incident in Moscow Cathedral Mosque.

Chief of "Ahli-Bayt" public organization acting in Russia, Nizami Baloghlanov told Moscow correspondent of Report News Agency.

According to him, about 200 Azerbaijanis were involved in the yesterday's incident in the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.

Chairman of the organization said that the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow sent an official letter to "Ahli-Bayt" community. "It was stated that Azerbaijanis are not allowed to hold events in the Moscow Cathedral Mosque regarding the month of Muharram. Currently, there is no place for Azerbaijani Shias, living in Moscow, to gather in holy months, holidays and commemorative days".

According to N.Baloghlanov, however, the organization has repeatedly applied to the Moscow mayor's office and Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations for allocation of a place, no result was achieved.

Notably, yesterday night, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijanis, gathered in the Moscow Cathedral Mosque. Thus, a group of youth entered the mosque and attacked them requiring to leave the mosque.

Today a meeting regarding the incident will be held in the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow with the participation of Grand Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin.