Siyavush Novruzov comments on allocation of vehicles for religious communities

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Provision of religious communities with cars in Azerbaijan has caused some confusion. From this point of view, I would like to note that it is not about individuals but about communities. This process has just begun," Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Chairman of the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations in Milli Majlis Siyavush Novruzov said.

According to Report, he said that allocation of cars to religious communities is an exemplary step.

The chairman of the committee added that though religion is separate from the state, the government regularly demonstrates its care for the religion. “We witness this in constructing or rebuilding of mosques, as well as in donating vehicles for religious communities."