​Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, SCWRA Head Mubariz Gurbanly and MPs take part in blood donation campaign

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Chairman Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh took part in blood donation campaign in Tezepir mosque due to Ashura Day.

Report informs, the Head of State Committee for the Work with Religious Associations Mubariz Gurbanly, the executive secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, MP Siyavush Novruzov, the brother of CMO Chairman, MP Javanshir Pashazadeh also joined the campaign.

Blood donation campaign was launched this morning on Ashura Day.

It is held in 14 mosques and shrines in Azerbaijan.