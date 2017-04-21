Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade leaves for Georgia

© Report.az

Tbilisi. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has today left for Georgia.

Georgian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Allahshukur Pashazade was welcomed by Catholicos-Patriarch representatives at the Tbilisi International Airport named after Shota Rustaveli.

As part of the visit, Sheikhulislam Pashazade will meet with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze.

The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office will also meet with members of the Azerbaijani community living in Georgia.