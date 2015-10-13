 Top
    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh warns religious leaders

    Erred will be punished in an appropriate form

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ During sermons it is important that religious leaders to instill patriotism and unacceptable to conduct propaganda of national discrimination, including between religions.

    Report informs, the chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh said today.

    He noted that, control over this issue will be strengthened and those who make mistakes will be punished in an appropriate manner.

    A. Pashazadeh also said that courses for training of religious leaders will operate after a month of Muharram.

