Sergey Annari: We held a religious service in our own language at Ganjasar Monastery

Members of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community held a religious service in their own language at Ganjasar Monastery, member of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community Sergey Annari said during the community members' visit to Ganjasar Monastery.

According to Report's correspondent from Aghdara, Annari stressed that they had been waiting for a long time for an opportunity to hold a religious service at the aforementioned church:

"We are visiting this area for the first time, and we had truly been waiting for a long time the day when we could hold a religious service at Ganjasar Monastery. This church is one of the oldest churches of Caucasian Albania. We are very happy to have come here, held a religious service in our own language and lit candles."