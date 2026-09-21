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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Sergey Annari: We held a religious service in our own language at Ganjasar Monastery

    Religion
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 17:45
    Sergey Annari: We held a religious service in our own language at Ganjasar Monastery

    Members of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community held a religious service in their own language at Ganjasar Monastery, member of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community Sergey Annari said during the community members' visit to Ganjasar Monastery.

    According to Report's correspondent from Aghdara, Annari stressed that they had been waiting for a long time for an opportunity to hold a religious service at the aforementioned church:

    "We are visiting this area for the first time, and we had truly been waiting for a long time the day when we could hold a religious service at Ganjasar Monastery. This church is one of the oldest churches of Caucasian Albania. We are very happy to have come here, held a religious service in our own language and lit candles."

    Ganjasar Monastery Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community of Azerbaijan Aghdara district
    Alban-Udi xristian dini icmasının üzvü: Gəncəsər monastırında öz dilimizdə ibadət etdik
    Сергей Аннари: Мы совершили богослужение на своем языке в монастыре Гянджасар

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