Sayyad Salahli: 'Works for creation of madrasah in 'Heydar' mosque' underway

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Organizational works are being carried out regarding creation of madrasah in 'Heydar' mosque.'

Report was told by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Sayyad Salahli (Aran) Thursday.

He said that creation of a madrasah in a short period and involvement of students is not an easy process: 'Of course, there is certain space and madrasah can be established there. But several organizational works should be carried out and teaching staff should be determined. After all these processes, madrasah can be opened. Date of launching of operation of the madrasah will be set by the management of 'Heydar' Mosque-Complex Office.