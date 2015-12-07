Sabir Hasanli: 'Heydar' mosque to be opened for worship to the end of 215'

Baku. 7 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Heydar' mosque, constructed in Binagadi district of Baku will be opened for worship till end of this year.

Report was told by Sabir Hasanli, Deputy Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), rector of Baku Islamic University, Chairman of 'Heydar' Mosque Complex Office established under Baku city Executive Power.

'First Friday prayer in mosque was performed on November 27 of this year', he said: 'First Friday prayer in mosque was performed with participation of representatives of 52 states visiting Azerbaijan to attend ISESCO event. Mosque will be opened for worship till end of this year.'

According to S.Hasanli, 5000-7000 believers may perform prayer at the same time in 'Heydar' mosque.

'Mosque has no concrete imam or akhund, every week one akhund will be invited to perform Friday prayer'. S.Hasanli said.