​Representatives of different religions to discuss the threat of ISIS on the Muslim forum in Moscow

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The annual Muslim Forum named "Mission of religionand the responsibility of its followers before the challenge of modernity", scheduled to be held in Moscow on December from 10 to 12, will be attended by representatives of different religions. This time the forum is going to consider the threat of the so-called Islamic state extremist group in the Middle East and South Caucasus, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

"The forum will be attended by representatives of the Orthodox Church, Protestants, Catholics and Jews. Religious leaders together should show that all people of faith are on the same side against the lack of spirituality," one of the conference organizers, Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia Damir Mukhetdinov stated.

Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russian Federation and Russia Muftis Council mufti sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin is to speak at the opening ceremony of the forum. Moreover, the representatives of Iran, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Poland, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan are to share their experience in combating extremism.