Religious community of Jojug Marjanli mosque registered

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) has presented a certificate to the registered Jojug Marjanli religious community.

Report informs citing the Committee.

The State Committee Chairman Mubariz Gurbanli spoke about state-level measures on restoration of Jojug Marjanli village, front trench of the frontline against Armenian occupiers, as well as noted great importance of construction of a mosque in the village similar to Shusha Mosque according to the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, in public, political, spiritual and ideological terms.

During the meeting, it was specially noted that construction of the Jojug Marjanli mosque is also a valuable contribution to the declaration of the Year of Islamic Solidarity in our country in 2017.

Elman Piriyev, Chairman of the religious community of Jojug Marjanli mosque, said that all conditions for believers have been established in the place of worship, similar to the historical Shusha mosque, one of the rare pearls of Azerbaijan and Eastern architecture. The community chairman once again thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the care and attention shown to the religious field on behalf of all residents of Jojug Marjanli.

At the end, the chairman of the Jojug Marjanli mosque religious community was presented religious educational books published by the State Committee.