    Religious communities registered in Azerbaijan reach 808

    Certificates were issued to new registered 15 communities

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) has issued a certificate to a group of registered religious communities.

    Report was informed in the SCWRO press service, the first deputy chairman of the State Committee Sayyad Salahli has presented certificates to 15 religious organizations, including three non-Islamic religious communities.

    Notably, 808 religious communities have been registered in Azerbaijan. 777 of them are Islamic, while 31 are non-Islamic (Christian - 20, Jewish - 8, Krishna - 1, Bahai - 2).

