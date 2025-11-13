Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church

    Religion
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 14:26
    Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church

    Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Religious Associations, Ramin Mammadov, has commented on the opening of the Baku office of the US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists, Mammadov evaluated today's opening as an event that aligns with the national customs and traditions formed by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries.

    Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has long been one of the rare countries where different peoples and religious communities have lived together:

    "The opening of this center once again demonstrates that the traditions formed by Azerbaijan over centuries are preserved, maintained, and passed on to future generations thanks to the policies of the head of state."

    Azerbaijan U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ramin Mammadov
    Ramin Məmmədov ABŞ-nin İsa Məsihin Sonuncu Gün Müqəddəsləri Kilsəsinin Bakı ofisinin açılmasına münasibət bildirib
    Рамин Мамедов: В Азербайджане на протяжении веков проживают представители различных народов

    Latest News

    15:16

    Hikmat Hajiyev expresses condolences over death of journalist Emin Ibrahimov

    Media
    15:14

    Uzbekistan undertakes large-scale efforts to preserve cultural heritage

    Culture
    14:59

    Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

    Other countries
    14:58

    Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been found

    Region
    14:54

    Georgia crash: Turkish C-130 passed scheduled check a month earlier

    Region
    14:42
    Photo

    Office of US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens in Baku – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    14:40

    Number of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan reaches 39

    Other
    14:36

    Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 months

    Business
    14:26

    Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church

    Religion
    All News Feed