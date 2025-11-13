Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church
Religion
- 13 November, 2025
- 14:26
Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Religious Associations, Ramin Mammadov, has commented on the opening of the Baku office of the US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), Report informs.
Speaking to journalists, Mammadov evaluated today's opening as an event that aligns with the national customs and traditions formed by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries.
Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has long been one of the rare countries where different peoples and religious communities have lived together:
"The opening of this center once again demonstrates that the traditions formed by Azerbaijan over centuries are preserved, maintained, and passed on to future generations thanks to the policies of the head of state."
Latest News
15:16
Hikmat Hajiyev expresses condolences over death of journalist Emin IbrahimovMedia
15:14
Uzbekistan undertakes large-scale efforts to preserve cultural heritageCulture
14:59
Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026Other countries
14:58
Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been foundRegion
14:54
Georgia crash: Turkish C-130 passed scheduled check a month earlierRegion
14:42
Photo
Office of US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens in Baku – UPDATEDForeign policy
14:40
Number of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan reaches 39Other
14:36
Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 monthsBusiness
14:26