Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Religious Associations, Ramin Mammadov, has commented on the opening of the Baku office of the US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), Report informs.

Speaking to journalists, Mammadov evaluated today's opening as an event that aligns with the national customs and traditions formed by the Azerbaijani people over the centuries.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has long been one of the rare countries where different peoples and religious communities have lived together:

"The opening of this center once again demonstrates that the traditions formed by Azerbaijan over centuries are preserved, maintained, and passed on to future generations thanks to the policies of the head of state."