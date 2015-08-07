 Top
    A priest, citizen of Azerbaijan will be sent to Georgian church in Gakh district

    The issue is being solved within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan commented on the situation surrounding the Georgian church in Gakh region of Azerbaijan and Archimandrite church Demeter, who was unable to continue his mission, as he is not a citizen of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs Ambassador Teymuraz Sharashenidze said in an interview with reporters that representatives of the Georgian Patriarchate visited Baku, who met with the head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli and the Caucasian Muslims Office Chairman Allahshukur Pashazade: "The issue is solved within the framework of the Azerbaijani legislation. All religious ministers shall be citizens of Azerbaijan, and Georgians are not exception. For a while, we do indulgence, but it cannot last forever."

    Ambassador said that, priest - a citizen of Azerbaijan will be send to Gakh, after which service will continue as before.

