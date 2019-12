President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of group of Muslim religious figures of Russia's North Caucasus republics

15 November, 2019 15:57

https://report.az/storage/news/67c3c6f3e120c15f36cb8a28f77f2306/cde006b6-cf8d-4b72-8283-929cd22dc5a0_292.jpg President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation of a group of Muslim religious figures of the North Caucasus republics of the Russian Federation, Report informs citing AzerTag.