Pilgrims from Azerbaijan start Umrah visit

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ A pilgrimage visit from Azerbaijan has yesterday started for short Hajj (Umrah).

Report informs, the visit bringing together up to 50 people will end on February 13. Pilgrims will return to Azerbaijan on that day.

Notably, the next visit of next new group to Umrah consisting of a 3-day visit to Medina and 5-day visit to Mecca, is scheduled for March.

Currently, price for Umrah visit changes between $ 1,500-$ 2,300 depending on hotel. The prices reduced more than $ 500.