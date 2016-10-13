Persons forcing to practice any religion in Azerbaijan may be imprisoned up to 5 years

Baku. 13 October.REPORT.AZ/ Persons, forcing to practice any religion on the background of religious hatred, extremism or fanaticism in Azerbaijan, may be imprisoned up to 5 years.

Report informs, a proposal to add Article 167-1.4 to the Criminal Code was discussed in today's joint meeting of the Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State-Building Committee and Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

According to the new article, persons, forcing to practice any religion (movement) on the background of religious hatred, extremism or fanaticism as well as forcing to perform religious rites, participate in religious rites and to get religious education will be fined from 7000 AZN to 9000 AZN or imprisoned from 2 years to 5 years.

The draft amendment recommended to the plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis.