Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Performing Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages twice will make additional payment of 530 USD.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the document, which considers additional payment for second Hajj pilgrimage from Muharram 1, 1438 Islamic calendar, has been submitted to the country's King Salman bin Abdulaziz for approval.

Owners of the hotels and shopping centers in Hijaz, Saudi Arabia said that they will lose customers if the document is approved. Stating that half of the customers are those who perform pilgrimage repeatedly, they said that the situation would be even more difficult after the approval.