PA official: “Imposing censorship on religious literature in Azerbaijan is out of the question”

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Discrimination against non-Muslim religious leaders in Azerbaijan, anti-Semitism in literature is undesirable,” Senior advisor of the Department of International Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration Aliheydar Zulfugarov said, according to Report.

According to him, at one time in Azerbaijan there was retail in distribution of religious literature, as well as in the field of import: "However, adequate measures have been taken by the state to eliminate gaps in this area, the legislative basis has been improved”.

He added that at the time, there were very serious problems in the country around malicious religious literature. "At that time, we were disturbed by the fact that some religious educators in foreign countries used to bring harmful literature and discs with them.

But, unfortunately, steps taken by the state in this direction are sometimes reflected in the international reports in a critical way saying Azerbaijan was allegedly imposing censorship on religious literature. However, they should understand that there is no censorship on religious literature in Azerbaijan.