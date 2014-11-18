 Top
    Close photo mode

    Office of Caucasus Muslims plans to open its representative offices in UN, UNESCO, Council of Europe

    Sheikh-ul-Islam: We have repeatedly stated the importance of cooperation with the religious centers of these interbational organisations

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT. AZ / Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) is working to open their representative offices in a number of international organizations. Report informs, the head of the CMO Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said that today at the international conference on religious tolerance in Baku.

    "We have repeatedly stated the importance of cooperation with the religious centers of the United Nations, UNESCO, the Council of Europe and therefore the Caucasus Muslims Department has already taken the first steps to open their representative offices in these organizations," A. Pashazade said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi