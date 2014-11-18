Office of Caucasus Muslims plans to open its representative offices in UN, UNESCO, Council of Europe

Baku. 18 November. REPORT. AZ / Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) is working to open their representative offices in a number of international organizations. Report informs, the head of the CMO Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said that today at the international conference on religious tolerance in Baku.

"We have repeatedly stated the importance of cooperation with the religious centers of the United Nations, UNESCO, the Council of Europe and therefore the Caucasus Muslims Department has already taken the first steps to open their representative offices in these organizations," A. Pashazade said.