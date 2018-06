Four religious communities liquidated in Azerbaijan last month

© Report

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Last month, a decision was made to abolish four religious communities in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, these are "Əli qədəmgahı" in Zigh settlement, Surakhani, Bilajari settlement religious community of Binagadi district (Baku city), Kurdakhani settlement religious community of Sabunchu district, Yukhari Nuvandi village religious community of Lankaran district.

In addition, changes were made in the registration of 7 religious communities during end of July and in August.