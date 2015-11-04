Muharram month ends on November 12

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last day of Muharram coincides with November 12 in Gregorian calendar.

Report informs referring to the calendar made by Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) according to the time schedules presented by Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

First day of Safar month meet November 13 in Lunar calendar.

20th of Safar month, that is December 2 is the day of Arbain (fourtieth day of Imam Huseyn (a) martyrdom).

Last day of Safar month falls on December 12.