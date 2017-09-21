Muharram month begins on September 22

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The month of Muharram begins tomorrow.

Report informs, month of Muharram, starting on September 22 with the Gregorian calendar, ends on October 20.

The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura will be on October 1.

Safar month starts on October 3.

40th day of Imam Hussein's martyrdom falls on the 20th of the month, November 9.

The 28th of Safar month (17 November) will be celebrated death of Muhammad (pbuh).

Safar month ends on November 19.

In the first two months of Hijri calendar (Muharram and Safar months), most Muslims in Azerbaijan don't hold wedding ceremonies.