Mubariz Gurbanli: Relationship between state and religion in Azerbaijan is a sample for the whole world

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ After independence, relations between the state and religion in Azerbaijan are regulated. For the first time such relations have been established in Azerbaijan in postsoviet region.

Report informs, it was stated by Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli at an event celebrating the 15th anniversary of the committee’s establishment.

He noted that the relations between the state and religion in Azerbaijan are an example for the whole world: "The relationship between state and religion is regulated by the constitution and the law "On freedom of religion". Azerbaijan is a multi-confessional country. Along with Muslim mosques, also Christian and Jewish temples are functioning in Azerbaijan. Currently, 2100 chapels operate in the country. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to religion. In Azerbaijan, the state finances the religious communities."