Mubariz Gurbanli: Imams will receive over 400 AZN material support

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The list of religious figures who will receive financial support has already been clarified".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO), Mubariz Gurbanli said.

According to him, the imams, registrar imams who are appointed by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) and working in the mosques will receive payments in their bank accounts.

Gurbanli said that since payments calculated since the end of February funds will be paid to religious figures after calculating March. "Lists of religious figures working in Baku and Baku settlements are ready.Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has also submitted lists.In the coming days financial support will be given".

Chairman of the Committee added that there are more than 1,000 religious figures in the list: “Imams will receive over 400 manats, registrar imams - over 300 AZN, and members of board of trustees- 220-250 AZN.

About 200 religious figures in Nakhchivan will also receive financial support”.