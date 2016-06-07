Mubariz Gurbanli: Conditions created for tourists to perform prayer during "Formula 1"

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations has done some preparatory works in relation to "Formula 1" to be held in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said.

"We have implemented certain measures in synagogues, churches and mosques. While there are good conditions in places of worship, additional measures have been taken taking into account the number of guests", M.Gurbanli added.