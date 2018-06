Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani MP Galib Salahzade expressed attitude to disseminate information about his return to Baku without completing Hajj.

In an interview with Report deputy said that at present he is in Baku.

He admitted that he performed only a few steps of Hajj: "I hired Naib to perform my unfinished actions. Sharia allows it. According to the rules, elected as Naib person must perform Hajj before this mission.