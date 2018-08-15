Last group of Azerbaijani pilgrims leaves for Hajj - PHOTO REPORT - VIDEO

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The last group of Azerbaijani pilgrims who want to visit Hajj from Azerbaijan has already left for Saudi Arabia.

Report informs, 180 people left from Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 12.00 hours Baku time.

Notably, on August 19, Azerbaijani pilgrims will be transported to Arafat from their hotels and they will enter the tomb by praying. The pilgrims will perform prayers in the Arafat Desert . They will leave Arafat after the evening azan prayer and go to Muzdalifah. Pilgrims will perform the prayers until the end of the day. On August 21, the pilgrims will go to Mina and leave their belongings and go to the Stoning of the Devil. They will return after this ritual and will do a sacrifice.

Notably, the price for Hajj pilgrimage this year is $ 4150. Pilgrims from Azerbaijan ,who visit Hajj again will pay an additional $ 535 as last year. 1440 quota has been allocated to Hajj pilgrimage for Azerbaijan.