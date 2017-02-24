 Top
    Close photo mode

    Khojaly victims commemorated in 'Heydər' Mosque

    Khutbah dedicated to atrocities committed at the Khojaly tragedy

    Baku. 24.February. REPORT.AZ/ The Khojaly massacre victims were commemorated in "Heydər" Mosque in Baku.

    The mosque's akhund Rufat Garayev told Report, the second part of the Friday sermon was dedicated to those tragically killed in the Khojaly genocide.

    The victims were commemorated, prayers performed. 

    The khutbah dedicated to horrors of the Khojaly tragedy. It was stressed that neither children nor women were compassionated. It was stated that the Khojaly tragedy is one of the rare atrocities in the world. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi