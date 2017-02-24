Khojaly victims commemorated in 'Heydər' Mosque

Baku. 24.February. REPORT.AZ/ The Khojaly massacre victims were commemorated in "Heydər" Mosque in Baku.

The mosque's akhund Rufat Garayev told Report, the second part of the Friday sermon was dedicated to those tragically killed in the Khojaly genocide.

The victims were commemorated, prayers performed.

The khutbah dedicated to horrors of the Khojaly tragedy. It was stressed that neither children nor women were compassionated. It was stated that the Khojaly tragedy is one of the rare atrocities in the world.