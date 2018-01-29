Istanbul hosts international conference 'Quds: The City Blessed by Revelation'

© Report

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul has hosted an international conference "Quds: The City Blessed by Revelation".

Turkish bureau of Report News Agency informs, the event was attended by Turkish Deputy PM, Government Spokesperson Bekir Bozdağ, Head of the Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs, Prof. Dr. Ali Erbaş, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, religious leaders, politicians and scientists from Muslim countries such as Iraq, Palestine, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and others.

The conference initiated by Turkey has started with the reading of verses of the Quran. Later, a film about Jerusalem's rich and ancient history was demonstrated.

Turkish Deputy PM, Government Spokesperson Bekir Bozdağ, Head of the Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs, Prof. Dr. Ali Erbaş, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh and other guests made speeches at the event.

The conference stressed that US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital is contrary to norms of international law and emphasized importance of urgent resolution of the problem.

Vusala Abbasova