    Issues on religious, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed

    Mubariz Gurbanli received the Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 13, the chairman of State Committee on Religious Affairs, Mubariz Gurbanli received the Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teimuraz Sharashenidze. Report informs referring to the press service of the Committee, the issues on religious, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed.

    At the end of the meeting, the ambassador thanked the Chairman of the State Committee for the warm welcome.

