Iranian general asks Sheikh-ul-islam in Baku: "Pray for us"

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/. Today, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade has received the delegation led by the commander of the Border Troops of the Islamic Republic of Iran, major general Qasem Rezaee who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was told in press service of Caucasus Muslims Office.

The sides stressed the importance of the existing historical, cultural, religious and spiritual ties between the two countries. It was noted that the relations between our two friendly, brotherly and neighboring nations progress in all spheres of life.

Head of the Caucasus Muslims wished successes to the protection of the security of our both geographical and spiritual borders.

Iranian general in turn asked Sheikh ul-islam to pray for them.

Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen also attended the meeting.