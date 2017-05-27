© Report.az

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Holy month of Ramadan starts in Azerbaijan on May 27.

Report informs, fasting in Ramadan is obligatory for a person if he is accountable, able to fast and settled. Quran says: "...and eat and drink until the white thread (light) of dawn appears to you distinct from the black thread (darkness of night), then complete your Sawm (fast) till the nightfall”.

As each year, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued fatwa on Month of Ramadan.

The CMO jointly with the ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory have compiled a special calendar, defining beginning of Ramadan month, prayers as well as date of Eid al-Fitr.

June 13 will be the first Night of Power (Kadr) of Ramadan. The next Night will coincide with June 15, the third with June 17, the latter Kadr will be on July 21. Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on June 26.

The 1st day prayer: "God, accept my fasting, prayers to those who pray day and night to consider. Wake me sleep of negligence. This month, pardon my sin. O Allah, forgive me, O God, You forgive the sinners!"