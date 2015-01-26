Haji Allahshukur Pashazade: "During January 20 events, I was interfered while burying our martyrs"

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "January 20 events proved the peoples' will of fight in this way. God sent us January 20 for heroism," the Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade said at the commemoration ceremony of the martyrs of 20 January, Report informs.

He stated that Azerbaijan was intended to destroy by branding as a radical Islam, Gorbachev, Yazov and Primakov divided the country and tried to legalize it.

Haji Allahshukur Pashazade spoke about the situation in the country during January 20 events and said that he was subjected to pressures. "We were under pressure. Even I was interfered while burying martyrs. They said that there is no need for Highland Park, bury them in their own cemetery. They should not be called as martyrs. It was due to the incompetence of the head of state in that time. Because he was not a son of the peoples but was a slave of the empire."

Haji Allahshukur Pashazade said that the justice found its place in this matter after Heydar Aliyev was elected: "By the help of Almighty God and Heydar Aliyev, the justice has been served. They were also provided with the status of a martyr. However, this event has not been completely estimated due to legal assessment."