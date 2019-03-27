 Top

Georgian Azerbaijanis open worship center in Moscow

​Georgian Azerbaijanis open worship center

The religious community of Georgian Azerbaijanis who function  in Russia has opened Ḥosayniya in Moscow, Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs citing the Georgian Muslims Office.

All conditions for worship and religious ceremonies have been established in Ḥosayniya, which was opened with the official permission and is intended for 150 people.

The religious community is financed from donations of nearly 100 Azerbaijani citizens from Georgia. A mosque, a dining room and a library also function in Hosayniya.

The GMO leadership expressed its gratitude to everybody who helped in opening this religious center in Moscow.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi