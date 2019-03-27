Georgian Azerbaijanis open worship center in Moscow

The religious community of Georgian Azerbaijanis who function in Russia has opened Ḥosayniya in Moscow, Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs citing the Georgian Muslims Office.

All conditions for worship and religious ceremonies have been established in Ḥosayniya, which was opened with the official permission and is intended for 150 people.

The religious community is financed from donations of nearly 100 Azerbaijani citizens from Georgia. A mosque, a dining room and a library also function in Hosayniya.

The GMO leadership expressed its gratitude to everybody who helped in opening this religious center in Moscow.