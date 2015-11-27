First meeting of Ethics Commission of CMO held

Baku. 27 November.REPORT.AZ/ First meeting of Ethics Commission under Gazi Council of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) held.

Report was told in CMO.

Appeals entered to Ethics Commission were heard in the meeting held under chairmanship of mufti Haji Salman Musayev, CMO First Deputy, different issues discussed.

At the end of session Ethics Commission adopted decisions on discussed issues and made recommendations.

Some period ago, CMO Chairman Allahshukur Pashazadeh declared establishment of Ethics Commission in the meeting at CMO to control activities of akhunds as well as prevent belief discrimination, undesirable incidents in religious holidays and ceremonies.