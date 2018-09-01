First group of Azerbaijani pilgrims return home UPDATED

© Report/Elçin Murad

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims have returned home from Saudi Arabia.

Report informs that at the Heydar Aliyev Airport they were welcomed by their relatives. The pilgrims’ state is satisfactory.

All Azerbaijani pilgrims will return home by September 5.

The pilgrimage quota for Azerbaijan made 1440 this year and the cost of pilgrimage was set at $4150 per person. Like last year the pilgrims who went for Hajj for the second time had to pay extra $535.

**09.39

An airplane carrying Azerbaijani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Baku has departed with delay.

Report informs that the delay made two hours. For this reason, the airplane will land at 11.30 am.

It should be noted that the first airplane carrying pilgrims to Azerbaijan was to depart at 05.00 am.

The pilgrimage quota for Azerbaijan made 1440 this year and the cost of pilgrimage was set at $4150 per person. Like last year the pilgrims who went for Hajj for the second time had to pay extra $535.