Eynulla Madatli: "Tolerance in Azerbaijan is highly appreciated by international community"

Tbilisi. 12 February. REPORT. AZ / "Tolerance in Azerbaijan, multiculturalism, state-religion and religion-community relations are highly appreciated by the international community".

Georgia Bureau of Report informs, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the Institute of Philosophy of ANAS, PhD in Philosophy Eynulla Madatli said at an international conference on "Religion and social life” in Tbilisi.

Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and others spoke at the conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Orthodox Church's restoration in Georgia. They talked about religious relations in Georgia and highlighted the different aspects of the state's religious policy.

He noted that the multiculturalism policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has brought great success to our country.Today, religion-society relations are united in Azerbaijan.

2016 was declared the year of multiculturalism and 2017 - the year of Islamic Solidarity.This year, Nakhchivan was declared the capital of Islamic cultures.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov and head of the Georgian Muslims Office attended the event.