 Top
    Close photo mode

    CMO holds event on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (p.b.u.h.) birthday

    Allahshukur Pashazadeh: The Prophet's birthday is the day of unity for Muslims

    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). Report informs, Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) held an event.

    The ceremony began with reading "Koran". Prayer performed.

    Allahshukur Pashazade congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the birthday of the prophet.

    He said that the Prophet's birthday is the day of unity for Muslims. "Today is an opportunity to come together regardless of denomination. We have always celebrated the Prophet's birthday. In Soviet times, it was held in secret."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi