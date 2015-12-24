CMO holds event on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (p.b.u.h.) birthday

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). Report informs, Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) held an event.

The ceremony began with reading "Koran". Prayer performed.

Allahshukur Pashazade congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the birthday of the prophet.

He said that the Prophet's birthday is the day of unity for Muslims. "Today is an opportunity to come together regardless of denomination. We have always celebrated the Prophet's birthday. In Soviet times, it was held in secret."