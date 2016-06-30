Deputy Committee Chairman: 'Public safety protected in mosques in Ramadan and Ahya nights'

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Violation of public order, matters of concern were not observed in the mosques of Baku and regions during Ramadan months and Ahya nights'.

Report was told by Sayavush Heydarov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

He stressed that relevant state agencies, law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan pay special attention to security issues: 'Action plan has been prepared by law enforcement agencies regarding protection of public order during the month of Ramadan. We also work in coordination with them in this field. Safety of these events are ensured'.

Deputy Chairman stated that communities operating under the mosques also give special attention to security issues.