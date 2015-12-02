CMO ​Deputy Chairman: Nardaran events don't match Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Recent events in Nardaran concern everybody including religious leaders."

Report was told by the Deputy Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), rector of Baku Islamic University, chairman of Heydar Mosque Complex under the Executive Power of Baku City, Sabir Hasanli in his interview.

He spoke about such incidents with regret: "Despite the turmoil in the early 1990s, Azerbaijan is one of the most stable countries. Nardaran events do not match Azerbaijan".

Hasanli, giving a special statement of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), condemned the Nardaran events and expressed regret about the deaths on both sides.

Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims said that there are external forces abusing ceremonies dedicated to Imam Huseyn today.

Professor touched upon unrests in the world, and also said that he constantly observes the situation in Turkey.