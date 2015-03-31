​Committee Chairman: The genocide policy against Azerbaijani people is not just today's matter

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ "There may be wars between the two countries and these wars are fought between the troops of the two states. The ruthless destruction of civilians, the innocent, killing people due to their ethnic or religious belonging is the genocide policy." Report informs, it was stated by the Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanly.

Mr. Gurbanly said that the genocide policy against Azerbaijani people is not just today's matter: "People who have committed this genocide, must bear the responsibility for everything they have done no matter how much time has passed and wherever they are. Furthermore, the international community should not be indifferent to this issue."

Chairman of the Committee also added that the acts of genocide committed against the Azerbaijani people many times, must be brought to the international community correctly and propaganda work in this direction should be strengthened". "Sometimes we have the impression that the world community is aware of our problems. If we sit back and do nothing, then no one will come and be interested in our hardships. We need to bring our problems to the world community in different ways. This work must be done through Milli Majlis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, various government and non-governmental organizations and the diaspora."