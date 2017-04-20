 Top
    Committee Chairman: Radical groups distort religion and entice people to a wrong path

    Mubariz Gurbanli: Radical religious groups use electronic means to spread distorted texts© Report.az

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Some radical religious groups distort religion and entice people to wrong path”.

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said at today's international workshop “Publication of books and digital revolution: right directions, processes and practical steps in the field of digital publication” in Baku.

    He noted that those radical groups also use electronic publications in their activities in this field: ƏRadical religious groups use electronic means to spread distorted religious texts. That’s why we keep these processes under control. Generally, all religious literature entering Azerbaijan are being checked”.  

