CMO: Perpetrators of genocide against Muslims in Myanmar should be judged in international courts

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued a statement condemning the genocide against Muslims in Myanmar.

Report informs citing the CMO, the statement says that Azerbaijan, expressing the will of Caucasian Muslims, strongly condemns the genocide committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, demand immediate cessation of acts against humanity.

We urge the world community to have severe and unambiguous attitude towards the barbaric situation in Myanmar, Islamophobia and terrible example of religious discrimination. The world states, the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, relevant international organizations, religious leaders regardless of religion or belief, must decisively urge the Myanmar government to put an end to these crimes and an exert pressure by all means.

As a nation exposed to Khojaly genocide and suffering from terror and separatism, Azerbaijanis understand well the pain of crimes against humanity. On these priorities, Azerbaijan declares the ideas of multiculturalism, Islamic Solidarity, interfaith dialogue, intercultural cooperation, and inspires importance of friendship and brotherhood among religions.

The Caucasian Muslims Office strongly condemns this incident and declares that there is no justification for the unpardonable crimes as genocide of civilians. The Caucasian Muslims Office calls to ensure strictly determining those responsible for the situation and judging in international courts".