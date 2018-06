© Report/ Orxan Əzim

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) hosted an event to mark beginning of the month of Muharram.

Report informs, fatwa on the beginning of the month of Muharram has been issued.

According to Fatwa, the month of Muharram will begin on September 22.

The Ashura day is on October 1.