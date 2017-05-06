 Top
    CMO chairman: Riots taking place in Muslim countries are result of policy of Western countries

    The more Islamophobia increases, more attitude of Islamic countries towards Europe changes

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "When we look at events that took place in Afghanistan, Palestine, and in other places back in Soviet times it seemed that, they do not happen by itself. Then it is clear that riots taking place in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen is the result of the policy of Western powers”.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Allahshukur Pashazade said.

    He noted that European countries did not expect events to continue in such way. "They suffer from the influx of migrants to Europe. Now they build fences against migrants and Islamophobia trend is growing in the world. The more Islamophobia increases, the more attitude of Islamic countries towards Europe changes”.

