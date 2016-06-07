​Chairman of State Committee: Radical religious groups are trying to form a base also in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We see that radical religious groups are trying to create a base also in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said.

Speaking at the event jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) and the Youth and Sports Ministry, entitled "Multicultural values and tolerance are the most valuable resources," the committee's chairman said that such groups first of all are trying to influence young people.

"We see that they are trying to affect young people and recruit them to the radical groups abroad. We need to make propaganda against these attempts. Great work falls to our youth organizations. It is important to use local media and social network. "We need to make propaganda against such groups and silence them", he added.