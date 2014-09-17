Chairman of Committee: Interfaith relations in Azerbaijan at high level

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today the chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCRO) Mubariz Gurbanli held a meeting with representatives of religious communities in Yasamal district. Report informs, Ibrahim Mehdiyev, the head of the Executive Power of Narimanov district, said that it was of paramount importance for the future activities of religious communities.

Chairman of the Committee M.Gurbanli noted that the country has a high level of inter-religious relations: “Everyone has freedom of religious belief. However, a proper propagation of the Islamic religion and its culture which is an integral part of our national and moral values is one of the priority issues.”

Religious figures highly appreciated the recent measures taken by the State Committee and expressed their support for the recommendations on the elimination of food squandering at mourning ceremonies.