Caucasian Muslims Office issues fatwa on Ramadan

Bakı. 15 may. REPORT.AZ/ Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued fatwa on Month of Ramadan.

Report informs, Holy month starts on May 27 in Azerbaijan.

It is also said in fatwa that according to the estimates of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the month of Ramadan begins on May 17 inGregorian Calendar. From the moment the moon appears, the month of Ramadan starts.

Muslims in Azerbaijan can make intention for fasting on May 16 at evening.

June 14 will be last day of Ramadan. On June 15-16 Ramadan Holiday will be celebrated in Azerbaijan.